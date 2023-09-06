Teen charged with murder of 65-year-old man in West Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 16-year-old boy was charged in connection with the death of a 65-year-old man in West Garfield Park earlier this year.

Members of the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested the teen who was identified as the offender who, on May 17, caused great bodily harm to the victim, in the 4100 block of W. West End Avenue.

The victim died as a result of his injuries.

It is unclear when the teen was taken into custody.

He was charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.

No further information was immediately available.