Watch CBS News
Local News

Boy, 15, charged with murder in shooting death of 13-year-old boy in Joliet

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Read Full Bio
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

13-year-old boy shot and killed in Joliet
13-year-old boy shot and killed in Joliet 00:20

Joliet police said a 15-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with the murder of a 13-year-old boy shot to death in an alley Monday.

Officers were called to the 300 block of South Desplaines Street in Joliet Monday shortly before 4:45 p.m. where they found the teen in an alley with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wednesday, police arrested a 15-year-old boy who they said knew the victim and had been involved in an "ongoing personal dispute" with him. Police said they believe the 15-year-old confronted the 13-year-old as a part of this dispute and allegedly shot him twice during the confrontation.

The teen was arrested Tuesday in the 600 block of Benton Street for aggravated battery, mob action and disorderly conduct from a separate incident on May 6, police said. While he was in custody, he was questioned about the shooting death of the 13-year-old.

The Will County State's Attorney has charged the 15-year-old with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon.

The teen is currently in custody at the River Valley Justice Center. He has not been identified due to his age.

The victim has also not been identified.

It is not known when the 15-year-old is due in court. 

Please note: The above video is from a previous report

Sara Tenenbaum

Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.