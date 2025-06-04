Boy, 15, charged with murder in shooting death of 13-year-old boy in Joliet

Joliet police said a 15-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with the murder of a 13-year-old boy shot to death in an alley Monday.

Officers were called to the 300 block of South Desplaines Street in Joliet Monday shortly before 4:45 p.m. where they found the teen in an alley with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wednesday, police arrested a 15-year-old boy who they said knew the victim and had been involved in an "ongoing personal dispute" with him. Police said they believe the 15-year-old confronted the 13-year-old as a part of this dispute and allegedly shot him twice during the confrontation.

The teen was arrested Tuesday in the 600 block of Benton Street for aggravated battery, mob action and disorderly conduct from a separate incident on May 6, police said. While he was in custody, he was questioned about the shooting death of the 13-year-old.

The Will County State's Attorney has charged the 15-year-old with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon.

The teen is currently in custody at the River Valley Justice Center. He has not been identified due to his age.

The victim has also not been identified.

It is not known when the 15-year-old is due in court.

Please note: The above video is from a previous report