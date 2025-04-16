Watch CBS News
Teen charged with murder in 2023 shooting near Chicago elementary school

Sara Tenenbaum
Chicago police announced that a 17-year-old has been arrested and charged with murder for a deadly 2023 shooting.

 Chicago police said the teen was arrested by members of the Area Three Homicide Investigative Support Team on Tuesday in East Garfield Park for a shooting on May 12, 2023 in the 2700 block of South State Street, just blocks from John B. Drake Elementary School, that killed a 30-year-old man.

The teen faces one count of first degree murder and one count of attempted first degree murder, both felonies.

It was not immediately clear if he had yet appeared in court. Due to his age, no further details have been released. 

