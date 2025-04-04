Watch CBS News
Teen charged with participating in multiple armed robberies on Chicago's West Side

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
A teenage boy was charged for his participation in four armed robberies on the city's West Side. 

The 17-year-old boy was arrested Thursday in the 1600 block of South Lawndale Avenue. He was charged with three felony counts of armed robbery with a dangerous weapon, one felony count of armed robbery with a firearm, one felony count of battery with the use of a deadly weapon, and one felony count of unlawful restraint.

Chicago police said the teen was identified as one of the people who participated in the robberies on the following dates and locations:

  • Feb. 9 in the 2100 block of South Leavitt Street. - a 37-year-old man.
  • March 1 in the 1600 block of South Lawndale Avenue. - a 25-year-old man.
  • March 22 in the 1800 block of South Millard Avenue - a 32-year-old man.
  • March 31 in the 1900 block of South Lawndale Avenue - a 38-year-old man.

He was placed into custody and charged accordingly, police said.

No additional information was available.    

