17-year-old charged in fatal July 2024 shooting in Fuller Park

A teenage boy was charged in connection with a deadly shooting in the Fuller Park neighborhood last year.

The 17-year-old was arrested on Friday in the 1500 block of South Loomis Street by members of the Area 1 Homicide Investigative Support Team. He was charged with one felony count of first-degree murder, one felony count of murder with strong probability of death or injury, and one felony count of murder with other forcible felony.

Chicago police said the teen was identified as one of the suspects responsible for the fatal shooting of a 25-year-old man victim on July 14, 2024, in the 5400 block of South Wells Street.

It was just before 8 a.m. when the two suspects exited from a gray-colored vehicle and approached the victim. After a brief conversation, one of the offenders pulled out a firearm and fired shots in the victim's direction.

The victim was shot in his chest and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.

The teen is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Saturday.