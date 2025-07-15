Watch CBS News
16-year-old boy charged in South Austin stabbing that critically injured woman

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

A 16-year-old boy is charged in a stabbing on Chicago's West Side that seriously injured a woman Monday night.

Police said a 31-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times while inside a home in the 500 block of South Laramie in the city's South Austin neighborhood Monday night around or shortly before 10 p.m.

Police said the 16-year-old boy was taken into custody less than five minutes later. The woman was taken to Stroger Hospital where she is listed in critical condition.

Tuesday morning the teen was charged with one felony count of aggravated domestic battery and is due to appear in court for a detention hearing.

The teens' name and further information about his identity has not been released because of his age. 

