Teen charged with carjacking in Belmont Cragin neighborhood of Chicago

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with a carjacking from late last year on the city's Northwest Side.

Chicago police said the teen was taken into custody for an incident in November in the city's Belmont Cragin neighborhood.

They said he was part of a group that took a 29-year-old woman's car by force on Nov. 2 in the 2900-block of North Keating Avenue.

The teen was arrested Tuesday in Tri-Taylor neighborhood on the West Side and charged with one felony count of vehicular hijacking, police said.

No further information was immediately available.

Arrests of teenagers for carjackings and armed robberies have been on the rise, according to reports from the Chicago Police Department.