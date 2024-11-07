2 teen boys charged in 2 armed robberies, carjacking on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two teenage boys were charged with robbing two people at gunpoint on the city's Northwest Side.



The boys, both 16, were charged with two felony counts of armed robbery and one felony count of vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

The teens were arrested on Wednesday in the 1100 block of South Hamilton Avenue on the city's Near West Side.

They were identified as the suspects who robbed a 36-year-old woman of her personal belongings and took her vehicle at gunpoint on June 30, at 4:34 a.m., in the 5100 block of West Dakin Street in Portage Park.

They were also charged in connection to the armed robbery of a 38-year-old man in the 5200 block of West Fullerton Avenue in Belmont Cragin just minutes later.

Boy boys were placed into custody and charged accordingly, police said.

No additional information was available.