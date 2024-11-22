Teen ordered held, charged with bringing loaded handgun to suburban Chicago high school

DUPAGE COUNTY., Ill. (CBS) — A teenage boy was ordered held after appearing at a detention hearing on Friday—accused of bringing a loaded handgun to his high school, the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office announced.

The office said the 16-year-old boy from Willowbrook, Illinois, is a student of Hinsdale South High School. He has been charged with one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in public and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm—under 18.

The teen appeared at a detention hearing Friday morning, where the judge ordered that he be held until at least his next court appearance.

On Nov. 21, authorities at the school were notified that a student had allegedly brought a loaded 9-millimeter Taurus GX-4 handgun to the school. After investigating, the juvenile was found later that day at the school and was arrested without incident and then taken to the Darien Police Department for questioning.

"There is absolutely no reason whatsoever for a sixteen-year-old boy to be in possession of a loaded firearm, particularly at a school, as alleged in this case," Berlin said. "My office takes any sign of potential violence involving a school very seriously. We are fully committed to the safety of our students, staff, and school visitors, and anyone suspected of the type of behavior alleged in this case will be thoroughly investigated and charged accordingly.

The teen is due back in court on Dec. 2.