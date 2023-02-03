Teen charged in December armed robberies minutes apart on Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 17-year-old boy is charged with robbing two men just minutes apart on the Northwest Side in December.

Chicago police arrested the juvenile on Thursday, in the 1100 block of South Hamilton Avenue.

Police say on Dec. 28, the teen first robbed a 51-year-old man at gunpoint, in the 1900 block of North Kildare Avenue around 6:45 a.m. Less than a half hour later, he robbed a 41-year-old man around 7:06 a.m., in the 4300 block of West Fullerton Avenue.

The teen was taken into custody and charged with two counts of robbery with a firearm.

He is scheduled to appear in juvenile court Friday.

No further information was available.