Teen charged in alleged stabbing of woman in Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood

Chicago police charged a teenage boy they said stabbed a woman on the city's South Side Friday evening.

The 17-year-old was arrested and charged with one felony count of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.

The teen was identified as the suspect who allegedly stabbed and seriously wounded a 20-year-old woman in the 0-100 block of West 69th Street just before 6 p.m. He was arrested minutes after the incident.

Police did not say what led to the stabbing.

No further information was immediately available.