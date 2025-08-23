Teen charged in alleged stabbing of woman in Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood
Chicago police charged a teenage boy they said stabbed a woman on the city's South Side Friday evening.
The 17-year-old was arrested and charged with one felony count of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.
The teen was identified as the suspect who allegedly stabbed and seriously wounded a 20-year-old woman in the 0-100 block of West 69th Street just before 6 p.m. He was arrested minutes after the incident.
Police did not say what led to the stabbing.
No further information was immediately available.