Chicago shooting: Teen, 2 men wounded in Austin

CHICAGO (CBS) – A teen and two men were shot and wounded while outside in the Austin Neighborhood Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened in the 800 block of North Lavergne Avenue at 12 a.m.

Police say the victims were walking on the sidewalk when shots were fired.

A 24-year-old man was shot in the chest and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition. A 22-year-old man was shot in the left foot and also taken to Mt. Sinai in good condition. A 14-year-old boy was grazed in the left thigh and was taken to West Suburban Hospital in good condition.

Police say all three were uncooperative about the incident and did not answer any questions.

No arrests were made.

Area Four detectives are investigating.