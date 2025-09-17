Watch CBS News
Teachers, southwest suburban Chicago school district reach agreement

Adam Harrington
Teachers in several of Chicago's southwest suburbs will not be going on strike, as a tentative deal was reached with the school district.

Community Consolidated School District 146 and the District 146 Educators Council reached the tentative agreement early on Tuesday morning, according to a news release from the union.

The school district serves students in Tinley Park, Oak Forest, and Orland Park.

A total of 99% of teachers had voted to go on strike next week if no agreement could be reached.

Teachers had been negotiating with the district since February, but the union said talks stalled over the summer. The two sides were split over pay and retirement benefits.

