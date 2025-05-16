Teacher at Gurnee, Illinois elementary school arrested on child pornography charges

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said they have arrested and charged a teacher at a Gurnee elementary school for disseminating child pornography.

Police said they received a tip from a social media company that one of their users may have shared child pornography with another user on their platform.

The investigation traced the media in question back to a home in the 300 block of Buckingham Drive in Grayslake, Illinois. When they searched the home, police said they found the device used to send the child pornography.

Lake County sheriff's detectives arrested Todd R. Fowler, 47, who is a teacher at Woodland Elementary School in Gurnee. Police said the school district has been cooperative and collaborative in their investigation.

Police said they believe that in addition possessing and sharing child pornography, Fowler took photos posted on social media by area students and their parents and shared them with pedophiles from across the country.

The Lake County State's Attorney has charged Fowler disseminating child pornography and possession of child pornography. He remains in the Lake County jail awaiting an initial court hearing Friday morning.

Prosecutors will ask for Fowler to be held in custody.

An investigation remains open and ongoing, Lake County officials said. It is possible Fowler may face additional charges.