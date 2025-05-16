Watch CBS News
Local News

Teacher at Gurnee, Illinois elementary school arrested on child pornography charges

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Read Full Bio
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said they have arrested and charged a teacher at a Gurnee elementary school for disseminating child pornography.

Police said they received a tip from a social media company that one of their users may have shared child pornography with another user on their platform.

The investigation traced the media in question back to a home in the 300 block of Buckingham Drive in Grayslake, Illinois. When they searched the home, police said they found the device used to send the child pornography.

Lake County sheriff's detectives arrested Todd R. Fowler, 47, who is a teacher at Woodland Elementary School in Gurnee. Police said the school district has been cooperative and collaborative in their investigation.

Police said they believe that in addition possessing and sharing child pornography, Fowler took photos posted on social media by area students and their parents and shared them with pedophiles from across the country.

The Lake County State's Attorney has charged Fowler disseminating child pornography and possession of child pornography. He remains in the Lake County jail awaiting an initial court hearing Friday morning.

Prosecutors will ask for Fowler to be held in custody.

An investigation remains open and ongoing, Lake County officials said. It is possible Fowler may face additional charges. 

Sara Tenenbaum

Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.