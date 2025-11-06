Teacher detained by ICE at Chicago Rayito del Sol daycare believed to be at Broadview facility

The teacher detained by ICE agents at the Rayito del Sol daycare in North Center is believed to now be at the Broadview processing facility, and parents in the community now have serious safety concerns.

Parents told CBS News Chicago they want to know why agents went into the daycare in the first place. Spokespeople from the Department of Homeland Security say they didn't.

Video captured the teacher's arrest Wednesday morning, and other video shows pre-K teacher Diana Galeano in the back of the unmarked car federal agents sed to detain her. Parents, staff and officials said children were present when she was taken into custody.

"We had agents with guns who were walking around the facility with teachers inside, with children inside," said Ald. Matt Martin, who represents the 47th Ward.

Martin said Galeano is at the Broadview ICE detention center and that, in detaining her, federal agents were inside the daycare building with no warrant. Martin, U.S. Rep Mike Quigley and U.S. Rep. Delia Ramirez all said they had seen video from inside the facility showing ICE agents indoors.

But DHS officials said she was "arrested inside a vestibule, not in the school."

Parents like Alyssa Mikav and Maia Reed are shaken up and still in disbelief.

"Armed agents entering a school, traumatizing small children, traumatizing teachers," Mikav said. "My goal right now is to understand why this is OK, at a federal level, for this to happen."

DHS would only say that no one arrests were made in front of children, and that the man who was with Galeano in the car barricaded himself in the school. None of the videos that have been shared publicly have shown anyone other than Galeano being detained, and parents who witnessed her arrest said the ICE agents left the daycare center after she was in custody.

DHS officials say Galeano is in the country illegally from Colombia and paid to smuggle her teenage children across the border this year, which they said is the crime for which she was arrested. DS claims she ran into the daycare after fleeing a car chase with federal agents, who were trying to stop and detain her.

Matt Champion, a parent waiting for the daycare to open so he could drop his child off Wednesday morning, saw the arrest take place and told CBS News Chicago he saw a black car followed by an SUV pull into the parking lot from Addison, and added that "neither car was driving particularly fast."

Champion said the black car stopped and a teacher got out and ran into the school through two sets of doors, including an inner locking door. He said an ICE agent grabbed the security door as it was shutting and held it open as the other agents entered the school. He then saw two agents grab the woman's arm and drag her outside, where she was handcuffed and put into the SUV.

DHS confirmed Galeano has a work permit based on a pending application for asylum, but having a valid work permit does not in and of itself prevent detainment by ICE.

The Rayito del Sol parents stand behind Diana Galeano and want confirmation agents won't enter another school building the way they said they did here.

"This is a community of very high-powered working professionals all of whom have had to stop what they're doing and now take care of our children because the place we entrust our child is going to be safe? The government has not made a safe place for them to be," Reed said.

CBS News Chiago has reached to Galeano's attorney multiple times and is waiting to hear back.

Rayito del Sol daycare is closed for the rest of the week and will reopen Monday.