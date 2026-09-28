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Tea Monster inside Block 37 in Chicago's downtown reopens this week, months after fire

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
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Jeramie Bizzle

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The Tea Monster restaurant in the pedway of Block 37 in Chicago's downtown is set to reopen this week. 

It's located in the stretch that connects the CTA Red and Blue lines.

A sign posted outside the restaurant says they will reopen on Wednesday, Sept. 30.

The restaurant has been closed since March after a fire that sent smoke billowing through the pedway.

No one was hurt in that fire. 

The restaurant is known for serving Jianbing, which is a Chinese breakfast street food similar to crepes. 

Along with the reopening, the restaurant will debut two new drinks — the Thai coca cloud Bingsu and the Thai tea cloud Bingsu.

The video above is from a previous report.

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