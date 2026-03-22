Small fire at pedway restaurant fill parts of Block 37 mall with smoke

A small fire filled parts of the Block 37 mall in Chicago's downtown with smoke on Sunday evening.

The Chicago Fire Department said it happened in a restaurant in the mall's pedway, in the stretch that connects the CTA Red and Blue lines.

The fire has since been extinguished. No injuries were reported.

Burned-out equipment and flooded hallways were left after the fire.

CTA said Blue Line trains are running, but not stopping at Washington and Monroe.

Riders are advised to use alternative services, including the #22 Clark and #36 Broadway bus routes.