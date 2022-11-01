Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' coming to Soldier Field this summer
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Calling all Swifties, The Era Tour is coming to Chicago this summer.
Tickets for Taylor Swift's June 2 and June 3 at Soldier shows go on sale November 15. Swift said the show is "a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!)."
Swift released her album Midnights last week and it has already made Billboard history. She is now the first artist to claim the entire Top 10 on Billboard Hot 100.
