Fans pack Soldier Field for first night of Taylor Swift Eras Tour concerts

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Swifties were out in full force hours before Taylor Swift was set to take the stage Friday at Chicago's Soldier Field for the first of three concerts for her Eras Tour this weekend.

More than 50,000 fans are expected to pack the stadium each night for the three sold out shows. CBS 2 Noel Brennan was there in the thick of it all with the dedicated fans.

It paid off to get there early. Fans didn't have too long to snag some Taylor Swift merchandise.

The lines looked much shorter than they did on Thursday morning, but they were steadily growing during the afternoon as concert time approached.

Liz Biely and Allison Voss traveled from the Milwaukee area. They've been best friends for the past four years and were proud to say they're in the top 0.1% of listeners to Swift on Spotify.

CBS 2 caught up with them at Soldier Field six hours before Swift was expected to take the stage. They're such big fans that her music provides the soundtrack of their friendship.

"She's the reason that we're here tonight," said Voss, referring to Biely. "Even though I got the tickets, she's the reason that we're here."

"I've been obsessed with Taylor since kindergarten when her debut album came out and now, we are both 22," Biely said.

"We are," Voss said. "We're 22 and she's gonna sing '22.' We know that."

"We've been talking about this concern for like seven months, every single day," Biely said.

"She's not the reason we're friends, but…" Voss said.

"She adds to our friendship," Biely said.

For many fans CBS 2 spoke with, this was their first Taylor Swift concert. But one girl there said she had already been to four concerts and counting.

Another fan, Marley Bonarigo said, "I don't think there's many words that can actually describe how excited I really am. I've been looking forward to this forever."

"I'm excited! Can I tell you? My heart is racing!" said Jenna Piwowarczyk. "Like every moment in my life has come together to this exact day. It's perfect."