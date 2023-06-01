Swifties line up day before concert at Soldier Field for merchandise

Swifties line up for merchandise at Soldier Field

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The countdown is on as Swifties are eagerly awaiting Taylor Swift's concerts this weekend at Soldier Field.

It doesn't kick off until tomorrow but fans were there Thursday morning.

Our Chopper 2 caught the line around 9:30 a.m. There's no performance or anything – it was just to buy merchandise.

They got in line early - some arriving at 3 a.m.

One fan scored everything she wanted including a blue crew neck a quarter zip and a poster.

The merchandise wasn't cheap. Showing your Taylor style will set you back $45 just for a t-shirt. Our crews heard one person order 10 sweatshirts.

Fans told us it wasn't just about the merch, but they also bonded with other Swifties while waiting.

If you're looking for tickets – they may still cost you a pretty penny.

We looked at the verified resale sites. Stub Hub tickets started at $1,900 per ticket.

It was a little better on Vivid Seats starting at $1,600. The best deal was on seat geek where a pair is listed for $1,400 a ticket.

Chopper 2 also spotted several semi-trucks inside Soldier Field setting up for the concert.