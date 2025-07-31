Taste of Bud Billiken brings food, school supply giveaways, haircuts 9 days ahead of parade

The 96th annual Bud Billiken Parade kicks off next weekend on Chicago's South Side, but residents of the Chatham neighborhood got a sneak preview Thursday of what we can all expect on Saturday, Aug. 9, in Bronzeville.

Discover hosted the second annual Taste of Bud Billiken at the Shine Bright Community Center, near 85th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue.

"This was a big hit last year," said April Williams-Luster, senior manager of community affairs at the Discover Chatham Customer Care Center. "We brought all different teams and bands to come perform, and we brought out vendors who are also going to be walking in the Bud Billiken."

Stacey Brinson said this was her first time attending the event, and said it helps her and several other parents and caregivers. She brought her grandson to the Taste of Bud Billiken.

"A lot of parents don't have a lot of money to take their kids anywhere or get these bookbags and supplies and stuff, so it's great help," Brinson said.

Bud Billiken Parade officials said they were expecting 1,000 people at the Taste of Bud Billiken event. Last year, they had more than 600 people show up.

"We're doing what we love to do, which is giving back in the community — free hair braiding, haircuts for the boys, games, fun, entertainment," said Dr. Myiti Sengstacke-Rice, president and chief executive officer of Chicago Defender Charities.

The event featured food trucks, some back-to-school supply giveaways, and neighborhood vendors.

"I've been there before. I know what it feels like. I went to a public school on the west side of Chicago — Pope Elementary School — and I wasn't very wealthy," said South Suburban College barber instructor Ronald Evan. "To come out and get a free haircut is just a blessing."

The Bud Billiken Parade back-to-school celebration is the second-largest parade in the United States. It began in 1929.

McKinley Nelson is an honorary marshal this year.

"I remember being a kid going to the Bud Billiken Parade, getting my outfit ready a week before," Nelson said. "So it's kind of full circle to be honored for the work that we do in the community and be apart of it this year."

The parade steps off in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood next Saturday.