Task force presents "fascinating" findings on the Underground Railroad in Illinois

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Illinois Underground Railroad Task Force on Tuesday presented its ongoing findings on the important role Illinois played in the history of helping slaves reach freedom.

The Underground Railroad was a secret network of travel routes and safe houses that guided slaves to free states in the 19th century.

The task force is made up of state lawmakers and historians. One of its members called the findings "intriguing and fascinating."

"This talks about the story of these countless unknown, unrecognized, underappreciated individuals that offered up their homes to complete strangers at great risk to themselves, and those individuals as well that were brave enough to make this treacherous run to freedom—with the hope and dream that they someday, their lives would be better," said John Ackerman, clerk of downstate Tazewell County and a member of the Illinois Underground Railroad Task Force. "Those stories need to be shared."

So far, the task force has identified at least 200 Underground Railroad sites across the state. Some include houses and churches that are still standing.

The hope is to connect the dots in not only finding physical locations, but also the routes taken by freedom seekers.

The task force is asking for an ongoing commission to develop a cohesive statewide plan to promote education and tourism opportunities.