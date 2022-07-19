'Takes professional help': Federal grant to help turn Emmett Till's Chicago home into a museum

'Takes professional help': Federal grant to help turn Emmett Till's Chicago home into a museum

'Takes professional help': Federal grant to help turn Emmett Till's Chicago home into a museum

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's a historical landmark.

The Chicago house that Mamie Till Mobley and Emmett Till lived will soon get a big push to preserve it. The house is one of many sites selected by the national trust for historic preservation.

The goal is to preserve sites with rich, African American history. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray explains how the house, and the organization behind it, are still helping people today.

"It's important that we understand our nation's full history."

Brent Leggs is talking about African American history.

"There are lessons and examples embodied in these historic places that can empower all Americans at this moment."

The National Trust for Historic Preservation announced it will award $3 million in grants to 33 sites and organizations through its African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund.

Leggs is the executive director for the funds.

"We celebrate Mamie Mobley Till for her agency, character and self determination, which was birthed under unimaginable sacrifice."

Out of the $3 million, $150,000 will be donated to BIG, otherwise known as Blacks in Green, a nonprofit organization. It plans to hire a full-time project manager and a curator.

The non-profit group bought Emmett Till's home two years ago with dreams of turning it into a museum.

"We anticipate the museum would be on the first floor of the building. We would have caretaker space in the basement of the building. The second floor of the building, we hope to recreate the apartment as it was when Mamie and Emmett lived there."

Nuri Madina, Blacks in Green's project manager, said the museum is located near the Obama Presidential Center, which is already under construction.

The group expects it to be a tourist destination.

"We want to make sure that we do the very first class and the best venue that we can and it really takes professional help."

The organization said it plans to open the museum within a year or two.

We are proud to announce the 2022 African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund grant recipients!

🏆 $3 million in grants

📍 33 sites



All to support the protection & preservation of historic sites representing African American history: https://t.co/7I8MTjx8XB#TellTheFullStory pic.twitter.com/7MhsXDD06u — Saving Places (@SavingPlaces) July 19, 2022