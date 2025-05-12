Watch CBS News
Swanson and Suzuki homer as Cubs beat Marlins

/ AP

Dansby Swanson and Seiya Suzuki homered in the fifth inning to help the Chicago Cubs beat the Miami Marlins 5-2 on Monday night.

Miguel Amaya went 3 for 3 for Chicago, and Kyle Tucker hit an RBI triple. The NL Central leaders had dropped four of five.

Cubs right-hander Colin Rea (3-0) allowed two runs and six hits in a season-high 6 2/3 innings.

Rea was replaced by Daniel Palencia after Derek Hill hit a two-run homer for Miami. Palencia got four outs before Drew Pomeranz handled the ninth for his first save since 2020.

Last-place Miami lost for the 12th time in 15 games.

Marlins right-hander Cal Quantrill (2-4) was charged with three runs and four hits in 4 1/3 innings.

The Cubs grabbed control in the fifth. Nico Hoerner singled and scored on Swanson's ninth homer, a drive to left-center. Tucker tripled home Amaya and Suzuki followed with his 10th homer against Anthony Veneziano.

Hill returned on Monday after missing 22 games with a left wrist sprain.

Key moment

Miami put a runner on with two out in the ninth when Connor Norby reached on a pinch-hit single. But Pomeranz struck out Hill looking.

Key stat

The Cubs entered with an NL-leading 233 runs, but they had scored two or fewer runs in four of their previous seven games.

Up next

Miami RHP Valente Bellozo (0-2, 3.50 ERA) faces Chicago RHP Ben Brown (3-3, 4.95 ERA) on Tuesday.

