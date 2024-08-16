Watch CBS News
Suzuki hits a game-ending single as the Chicago Cubs top Toronto Blue Jays 6-5

Seiya Suzuki hit a game-ending single in the 10th inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-5 on Friday.

Ian Happ began the 10th on second as the automatic runner. Chad Green (3-3) walked Michael Busch before Suzuki lined a 2-2 pitch into left field.

Happ scored easily to give Chicago a sorely needed victory after it blew a 5-2 lead in the ninth. The Cubs had dropped three in a row in a sweep at Cleveland.

Happ, Cody Bellinger, Pete Crow-Armstrong and Miguel Amaya homered for Chicago, and Tyson Miller (4-1) pitched a scoreless inning for the win.

Last-place Toronto had won three in a row and five of seven overall. It was coming off a three-game sweep at the Angels.

The Blue Jays were down 5-2 when they loaded the bases against Héctor Neris with one out in the ninth. Will Wagner scored on a balk before Leo Jiménez struck out swinging. George Springer followed with a tying triple off the wall in left.

Daulton Varsho then struck out swinging, ending the inning,

