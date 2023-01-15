Local Pastor facing three felony charges of sexual abuse of a minor

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A local pastor is now facing three felony charges of sexual abuse of a minor.

John Kim was a local pastor in Chicago for years, sources tell CBS 2. The 47-year-old is now charged with three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of someone under 18.

A police source, as well as an internet search, point to John Kim as a pastor at the Salvation Army Mayfair Community Church. Sources tell CBS 2 he no longer works there but that the allegations in question happened while he was still an employee.

Videos posted by the church appear to show Kim as a longstanding staff member.

The arrest happened later -- on Jan. 11 this year.

We tried reaching someone at the church for a response but had no luck.

The Salvation Army did send CBS 2 a statement reading in part, "The Salvation Army is aware of the allegation of misconduct which is being investigated by local authorities. The alleged actions of this former employee are in direct conflict with our beliefs and values, and every effort is made to prevent, detect and promptly respond to any reports of misconduct."

Our sources say that Kim did work elsewhere after leaving the Mayfair Community Church.