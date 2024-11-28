Police search for SUV that struck, killed man and sped off on Chicago's West Side

Search on for SUV that hit, killed man on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Thursday released an image of a sport-utility vehicle they say struck and killed a man on the city's West Side the night before.

At 6:49 p.m. Wednesday, a man was walking through the intersection of 13th Street and Central Park Avenue in the North Lawndale neighborhood when the SUV, speeding south on Central Park Avenue, slammed right into him, police said.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died.

The vehicle is described as a dark red or maroon Kia Sorento SUV, with Illinois license plate EB88421.

Chicago Police

Anyone who spots the vehicle is asked to dial 911, and provide their own location and direction of travel if moving. Nobody should approach the people in the vehicle.

Anyone with information should call the police Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, with reference #JH523691.