Watch CBS News
Local News

Man hit, killed by car on Chicago's West Side

By Ellie Coatar

/ CBS Chicago

Man hit, killed in hit-and-run on West Side of Chicago
Man hit, killed in hit-and-run on West Side of Chicago 00:19

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was killed in a hit-and-run in the North Lawndale neighborhood Wednesday evening.

At 7:46 p.m., the 44-year-old man was walking through the intersection of 13th Street and Central Park Avenue when he was struck by a sport-utility vehicle headed south on the latter street.

The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he later died.

No one was in custody late Wednesday. The police Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.