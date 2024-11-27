Man hit, killed by car on Chicago's West Side

Man hit, killed in hit-and-run on West Side of Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was killed in a hit-and-run in the North Lawndale neighborhood Wednesday evening.

At 7:46 p.m., the 44-year-old man was walking through the intersection of 13th Street and Central Park Avenue when he was struck by a sport-utility vehicle headed south on the latter street.

The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he later died.

No one was in custody late Wednesday. The police Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating.