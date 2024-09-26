SUV slams into semi on I-90 northwest of Chicago, causes serious traffic woes

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (CBS) -- A serious crash shut down multiple lanes of the eastbound Jane Addams Memorial Tollway in Schaumburg late Thursday.

The crash happened during the Thursday evening rush on eastbound I-90 about halfway between Roselle and Meacham roads.

Illinois State Police said at 4:44 p.m., a gray Chevrolet sport-utility vehicle slammed into the rear of a semi-trailer truck that was parked on the right shoulder of eastbound I-90.

The driver of the SUV was taken to a local hospital with injuries.

Following the crash, the right two lanes of I-90 eastbound were closed for investigation, with traffic moving in the left lane and left shoulder.

While nothing was blocked on the westbound side, gapers were causing a traffic jam there too.