SUV slams into semi on I-90 northwest of Chicago, causes serious traffic woes

By Kris Habermehl, Natalie Goldstick

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (CBS) -- A serious crash shut down multiple lanes of the eastbound Jane Addams Memorial Tollway in Schaumburg late Thursday.

The crash happened during the Thursday evening rush on eastbound I-90 about halfway between Roselle and Meacham roads. 

Illinois State Police said at 4:44 p.m., a gray Chevrolet sport-utility vehicle slammed into the rear of a semi-trailer truck that was parked on the right shoulder of eastbound I-90.

The driver of the SUV was taken to a local hospital with injuries.

Following the crash, the right two lanes of I-90 eastbound were closed for investigation, with traffic moving in the left lane and left shoulder.

 While nothing was blocked on the westbound side, gapers were causing a traffic jam there too.

