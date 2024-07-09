Watch CBS News
SUV plows into house on Chicago's Southwest Side

By Acacia Hernandez

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A sport-utility vehicle slammed into a house and another car Tuesday evening in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

Around 5:45 p.m., the red SUV rammed up against the house, and pushed the other car onto the sidewalk, on Artesian Avenue just north of 61st Street, police said.

Citizen app video showed the SUV up on an incline, smashed into the front brick wall and windows of an old-fashioned Chicago bungalow.

The Fire Department said no one was injured or taken to the hospital.

