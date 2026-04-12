2 Chicago police officers, 3 others taken to hospital after SUV hits squad car on West Side

A driver was arrested early Sunday after Chicago police said he caused a crash involving a squad car in the city's West Garfield Park neighborhood.

At 12:01 a.m., officers were traveling in marked squad car in the 3800 block of West Washington Boulevard on their way to assist with an incident. The squad car's lights and sirens were activated.

A 42-year-old man in a gray sport-utility vehicle failed to yield to the squad car at the intersection of Washington and Hamlin boulevards along the western edge of Garfield Park. The SUV hit the squad car, and three parked cars were also struck.

The driver and three male passengers in the SUV were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition with minor injuries, police said. Two police officers were also taken to an area hospital in good condition.

The driver of the SUV was taken into custody, police said. Charges and traffic tickets were pending, and Harrison Area detectives were investigating.