SUV hits and kills man riding bike on Chicago's Southwest Side, driver flees

A man riding a bike was killed early Sunday morning when a sport-utility vehicle hit him on Chicago's Southwest Side.

At 1:20 a.m., police were called to the 6300 block of South Kedzie Avenue after the red SUV sped through a red light at the intersection and hit the bicyclist, who died on the scene.

The SUV also hit a silver car that was headed south on Kedzie Avenue and had the green light to go through the intersection with 63rd Street, police said.

A 22-year-old woman who was a passenger in the red SUV was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition.

A 60-year-old woman from the silver car was treated at the scene, police said.

The driver of the red SUV bolted on foot before police arrived.

An interactive data map from Strong Town Chicago, whose local chapter helps promote campaigns for safer city streets, indicated that there were 61 crashes within 300 feet of the 63rd and Kedzie intersection. At least 20 of them were hit-and-run incidents, with one involving a cyclist.

The crash remains under investigation.