SUV hits Chicago Police squad car in Englewood, officer and driver injured

A driver hit a Chicago Police car with its emergency lights and sirens running in the Englewood neighborhood Wednesday evening.

At 6:36 p.m., a 32-year-old woman was driving a sport-utility vehicle west on 59th Street at Racine Avenue. A male police officer was driving a squad car north on Racine Avenue at the same time, with emergency equipment activated, police said.

The SUV went into a turn lane and proceeded through the intersection, hitting the passenger side of the squad car, police said.

The driver of the SUV was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition with unknown injuries, police said.

The officer suffered injuries to his left shoulder and left hand and was taken to the same hospital in fair condition, police said.

The driver of the SUV was cited for having no driver's license or insurance and failing to yield to an emergency vehicle.