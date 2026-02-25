Chicago police release images of SUV in Marquette Park hit-and-run that left teen critically hurt

Chicago police are searching for the driver and the SUV that was involved in a hit-and-run that left a teenager hurt on the Southwest Side on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 7:41 a.m. in the 3900 block of West 68th Street in the Marquette Park neighborhood.

Police said the teen was riding a motorized scooter in the roadway when they were hit by a black 2018 GMC Arcadia, with license plate number "AV51401."

Images of the SUV were released on Wednesday afternoon.

The teen was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521 or submit a tip anonymously at CPDTIP.com, using reference number JK161328.