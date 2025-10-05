SUV driver dies after crash in Bolingbrook, Illinois, police say

A driver was killed in a crash in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on Sunday evening.

Bolingbrook police said just before 7 p.m., officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Veterans Parkway and Grady Drive. Arriving officers found two cars with an unresponsive driver.

Preliminary investigation indicated that an SUV traveling northbound on Grady attempted to cross Veterans Parkway when it was hit by a sedan traveling westbound on Veterans Parkway.

The SUV driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Identification of the driver is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The sedan driver of the sedan was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

No further information was immediately available.