Watch CBS News
Local News

SUV driver dies after crash in Bolingbrook, Illinois, police say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

A driver was killed in a crash in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on Sunday evening.

Bolingbrook police said just before 7 p.m., officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Veterans Parkway and Grady Drive. Arriving officers found two cars with an unresponsive driver.

Preliminary investigation indicated that an SUV traveling northbound on Grady attempted to cross Veterans Parkway when it was hit by a sedan traveling westbound on Veterans Parkway.

The SUV driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Identification of the driver is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The sedan driver of the sedan was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

No further information was immediately available. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue