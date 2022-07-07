SUV crashes into CPD squad vehicle in Woodlawn; 2 officers injured

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two Chicago police officers were taken to the hospital after a crash in Woodlawn early Thursday morning.

Police said around 1 a.m., a squad car with lights and sirens activated was traveling eastbound, in the 400 block of East 61st Street, when a woman, 18, traveling southbound through a green light.

Both vehicles collided in the intersection, police said.

The driver of the SUV was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition.

Two officers sustained head and neck pain and were transported to an area hospital. A third officer was also taken to an area hospital for an evaluation.

No other injuries were reported.

No citations have been issued as of yet.