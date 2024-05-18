Watch CBS News
SUV crashes into car, scaffolding after running red light on Chicago's Southwest Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man faces multiple traffic citations after driving into a store's scaffolding in Brighton Park early Saturday morning.  

Chicago police say around 12:30 a.m., in the 4000 block of South Archer Avenue, a Jeep SUV driven by a man, 22, ran a red traffic light and struck a Toyota sedan driven by a man, 30, traveling southbound. The Jeep then struck the scaffolding.

The driver of the Toyota was taken to St. Anthony's Hospital with unknown injuries in good condition.

The SUV driver refused medical treatment at the scene. He was issued three traffic citations for failing to reduce speed and disobeying a red circular steady signal stop, lanes, to keep in. 

