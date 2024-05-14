SUV crashes into Chicago area Fannie May candy store

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An SUV crashed through the front of a Fannie May candy shop Tuesday afternoon in north suburban Lincolnwood.

The crash caused significant damage to a brick wall, cabinets, and a counter after the SUV wound up more than halfway inside the building at 7001 Lincoln Ave., leaving behind a large pile of rubble.

Lincolnwood Fire Department Battalion Chief Dean Friedlund said an employee was inside the store at the time of the crash.

"She had moved to the other end of the building, and she was not hurt, luckily. We're glad that she moved to the other side of the building," Friedlund said.

No one was injured in the crash. It was not immediately clear what caused the crash, or whether the driver was ticketed.

Friedlund said the building will need extensive repairs.