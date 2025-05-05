Suspicious package found at police station in Channahon, Illinois

Police on Monday evening were investigating a suspicious package in Channahon, Illinois.

The police station is adjacent to the Channahon Village Hall at 24555 S. Navajo Dr.

The village took the suspicious package so seriously that they canceled a village meeting that had been planned for Monday evening.

Investigators late Monday were trying to figure out exactly what was in the package.

Channahon is located in Will and Grundy counties, about 50 miles southwest of downtown Chicago.