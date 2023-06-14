3 suspects on trial for killing retired CFD lieutenant Dwain Williams

CHICAGO (CBS) -- This week, the murder trial begins for three suspects charged in the killing of a retired Chicago fire lieutenant.

Sixty-five-year-old Dwain Williams was shot in an attempted carjacking outside a Morgan Park popcorn store in December 2020.

There's a very rare "triple jury" in this trial, meaning there are three separate juries hearing the case, one for each defendant.

Investigators said the suspects were part of a carjacking ring.