3 suspects on trial for killing retired CFD lieutenant Dwain Williams
CHICAGO (CBS) -- This week, the murder trial begins for three suspects charged in the killing of a retired Chicago fire lieutenant.
Sixty-five-year-old Dwain Williams was shot in an attempted carjacking outside a Morgan Park popcorn store in December 2020.
There's a very rare "triple jury" in this trial, meaning there are three separate juries hearing the case, one for each defendant.
Investigators said the suspects were part of a carjacking ring.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.