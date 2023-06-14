Watch CBS News
Local News

3 suspects on trial for killing retired CFD lieutenant Dwain Williams

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

3 suspects on trial for killing retired CFD lieutenant Dwain Williams
3 suspects on trial for killing retired CFD lieutenant Dwain Williams 00:25

CHICAGO (CBS) -- This week, the murder trial begins for three suspects charged in the killing of a retired Chicago fire lieutenant.

Sixty-five-year-old Dwain Williams was shot in an attempted carjacking outside a Morgan Park popcorn store in December 2020.

There's a very rare "triple jury" in this trial, meaning there are three separate juries hearing the case, one for each defendant.

Investigators said the suspects were part of a carjacking ring. 

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on June 14, 2023 / 5:12 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.