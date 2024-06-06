Watch CBS News
Local News

2 suspects now charged in armed robbery of jogger in north Chicago suburbs

By Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

WILMETTE, Ill. (CBS) -- Two men have now been charged with robbing a jogger at gunpoint in broad daylight in north suburban Wilmette last month.

At 8:59 p.m. Saturday, May 4, Wilmette police were called to Beechwood and Hunter avenues for an armed robbery.

Two men had come up to a 44-year-old victim who had been jogging on a sidewalk, and demanded the victim's cellphone at the point of a silver handgun, police said.

The robbers took the victim's cellphone and drove off, police said.

Ten days after the robbery, a suspect, Saul Esquivel, was arrested and charged with one felony count each of armed robbery and possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and one misdemeanor count of unlawful use of a weapon.

On Thursday, a second suspect – Samnang Toem, 18, of Skokie – was indicted on one felony count each of armed robbery and aggravated unlawful restraint.

Toem is next due for in court at the Skokie Courthouse on Wednesday of next week.

Adam Harrington

Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.

First published on June 6, 2024 / 8:15 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.