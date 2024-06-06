2 suspects now charged in armed robbery of jogger in north Chicago suburbs

WILMETTE, Ill. (CBS) -- Two men have now been charged with robbing a jogger at gunpoint in broad daylight in north suburban Wilmette last month.

At 8:59 p.m. Saturday, May 4, Wilmette police were called to Beechwood and Hunter avenues for an armed robbery.

Two men had come up to a 44-year-old victim who had been jogging on a sidewalk, and demanded the victim's cellphone at the point of a silver handgun, police said.

The robbers took the victim's cellphone and drove off, police said.

Ten days after the robbery, a suspect, Saul Esquivel, was arrested and charged with one felony count each of armed robbery and possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and one misdemeanor count of unlawful use of a weapon.

On Thursday, a second suspect – Samnang Toem, 18, of Skokie – was indicted on one felony count each of armed robbery and aggravated unlawful restraint.

Toem is next due for in court at the Skokie Courthouse on Wednesday of next week.