Suspected electrical fire rips through house in Chicago's South Austin neighborhood

A suspected electrical fire left a house severely damaged early Monday in the South Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

The fire was reported at 2:24 a.m. in the house at 5511 W. Haddon Ave.

Chicago Fire Department crews were seen searching inside the badly burnt frame house, the front of which appeared to be reduced to a charred husk.

Investigators believe the fire was electrical.

No one was injured in the fire.