Chicago police seek suspect wanted for sexually abusing woman in Logan Square

Chicago police are searching for the suspect, who they said sexually abused a woman in Logan Square on Sunday.

Police said the victim was walking northbound on Kedzie and Milwaukee Avenues when the suspect forcibly grabbed her from behind. The suspect then fled, last seen heading northbound towards Wrightwood.

An exact time of when the incident occurred was not available.

Police released an image of the alleged suspect. They only had a vague description, but said he was about 5 feet 10 inches tall and was last seen wearing a dark-colored graphic hooded sweatshirt, light-colored gym shoes, and a mask.

Suspect sought in alleged sexual abuse of a woman in Logan Square on Sunday night. Chicago Police Department

The public is advised to, if possible, walk in pairs and in well-lit areas, report any suspicious activity, and avoid listening to headphones with loud music.

Any with information about the incident is asked to contact the Area 5 Bureau of Detectives at 312-746-6554, using reference number JJ449401.