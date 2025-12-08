Police release images of suspect sought in gas station shooting in Aurora, Illinois

The Aurora Police Department is asking for the public's help with information after a man was shot at a gas station early Monday morning.

Officers responded to the Mobil gas station at 300 S. Broadway around 3:44 a.m. Upon arrival, they found a 49-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds in his upper body.

Initial reports indicated that the victim was pumping gas outside his vehicle when he was approached by a gunman, wearing a gray winter coat, brown pants, and brown shoes. The suspect shot the victim before heading eastbound from the gas station.

The 49-year-old was taken to a local hospital by paramedics for treatment. Police said that his injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, and his condition was stabilized.

No other injuries were reported. Investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Aurora Police Department's Investigations Division at 630-256-5500.

Tipsters can also submit information anonymously to Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at 630-892-1000 or through the Aurora Area Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of felony crime offenders and the capture of felony fugitives.