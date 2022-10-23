Watch CBS News
Man dies after being shot during argument inside South Side apartment; suspect in custody

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead after being shot in his South Side home Saturday night.

The shooting happened in the 8300 block of South Marshfield Avenue in Auburn Gresham around 9:32 p.m.

Police said two 31-year-old men were arguing inside the residence when one of the men produced a firearm and shot the other multiple times.

The victim was truck in the back and head and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

Police arrived on scene and were able to locate and take the suspect into custody.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

