Suspect shoots at 2 people arguing in parking garage in the Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are looking for a man after he shot at people in a parking garage at the CME Center Sunday night.

The shooting happened in the 0-100 block of South Wacker Drive around 11:31 p.m.

Police say a man and woman were arguing in the parking garage when an unknown male tried to intervene.

The unknown male went to his car, got a gun, and shot at the two before fleeing the scene, police said.

No injuries were reported.

No one is in custody.

Area Three detectives are investigating. 

