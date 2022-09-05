Suspect shoots at 2 people arguing in parking garage in the Loop
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are looking for a man after he shot at people in a parking garage at the CME Center Sunday night.
The shooting happened in the 0-100 block of South Wacker Drive around 11:31 p.m.
Police say a man and woman were arguing in the parking garage when an unknown male tried to intervene.
The unknown male went to his car, got a gun, and shot at the two before fleeing the scene, police said.
No injuries were reported.
No one is in custody.
Area Three detectives are investigating.
