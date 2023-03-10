Police officers from around North America turn out for family of Officer Andrés Mauricio Vásquez Lasso​

Officers from around country raise funds for family of Officer Vásquez Lasso

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There was a big turnout Thursday night as the Brotherhood for the Fallen hosted a fundraiser for the family of Chicago Police Officer Andrés Mauricio Vásquez Lasso Thursday night.

The fundraiser by the nonprofit made up of police officers from all around North America came after Officer Vásquez Lasso's funeral and burial Thursday.

At the fundraiser at the IBEW Local 134 Hall, 2722 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., each bill dropped in the box was a donation from the heart. It all goes to the family.

Four officers from the New York City Police Department flew to Chicago to honor Officer Vásquez Lasso.

"We're here for them not just physically, but for emotional support," said NYPD Officer Craig Jacob.

Jacob and his brothers in blue all represent the Brotherhood of the Fallen.

"If this happened to me, I would want my family to receive this type of support - and that's what motivates us to come here," Jacob said. "It's all voluntarily. It's all on our own time."

Officer Rod Hilton drove eight hours from West Grey, Ontario, Canada. While he doesn't know Officer Vásquez Lasso, he feels a connection to the 32-year-old slain officer.

"My oldest daughter is a police officer - 32 years old," said Hilton. "So it really strikes a chord with me."

Hilton supports the efforts of the Brotherhood for the Fallen. Rick Caballero helped start the organization in 2010 right in Chicago.

"It came after two tragic incidents in the country – when Four officers in Oakland were murdered, and a month later, three officers in Pittsburgh," Caballero said.

Brotherhood for the Fallen now shows up to every funeral of a fallen officer. Today, there are nine chapters nationwide.

"I am surprised it hasn't grown faster, but it does take a lot. There's a lot that goes into it," said Officer Jacob. "This is not an easy task."

The fundraiser allows for officers to reflect, yet unwind together after the enormity of burying a brother.

"A lot of this is bringing the officers together too," Caballero said. "They're going through a lot right now. This is breather for them."

All the money raised Thursday night will eventually be presented to Officer Vásquez Lasso's family.

If you would like to help the Brotherhood of the Fallen, follow this link.