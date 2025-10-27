Suspect fires shot at Chicago police during car chase in Jefferson Park and Portage Park

A suspect was in custody after firing a shot at Chicago police while fleeing officers during a car chase Monday afternoon on the North Side.

Police said, around 4:10 p.m., an officer tried to make a traffic stop in the 4800 block of North Milwaukee Avenue in the Jefferson Park neighborhood, when the driver of a Jeep struck the officer's marked squad car and fled the scene.

The officer also fired at least one shot, striking the squad car. No officers were struck, and officers did not return fire.

While fleeing police, the driver crashed into a second marked squad car in the 4500 block of North Meade Avenue in the Portage Park neighborhood, and then fled on foot, police said.

The suspect was taken into custody a short time later in the 6100 block of West Eastwood Avenue.

No one was injured in the incident. Police said a firearm was recovered from the Jeep.

Charges were pending against the suspect Monday evening. Area 5 detectives were investigating.