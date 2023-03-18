Sources say suspect climbed into ceiling of CPD interrogation room in hopes of escaping

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Wild new video shows a trail of damage left in a Chicago Police station after a suspect was in custody.

The suspect was arrested after a Chicago Police officer was hit by a car Friday night on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near the Museum Campus.

As CBS 2's Sara Machi reported, the information came to CBS 2 News through a police source who said the same persons suspected of leading Chicago Police on a manhunt after the incident Frida night went on to climb into the ceiling of an interrogation room at Area 3 Police Headquarters, 2452 W. Belmont Ave.

The maneuver caused serious damage.

Video shows a hole in the drop ceiling, before the camera spins around to show piles of debris scattered throughout the office next to the interrogation room.

Supplied to CBS 2

Our police source told us the suspect - who has not been charged - climbed into the ceiling, trying to make an escape.

As the person taking the video walks around, the damage left behind is clear. Police tore apart different parts of the ceiling to catch their suspect.

Supplied to CBS 2

That source says officers are trained to handcuff suspects to the bench.

It is unclear if officers took that step - or how the suspect was able to get into the ceiling.

We reached out to Chicago Police to get more information, but they denied our request.

The police source says there was nowhere to go for the suspect once he was in the ceiling – with no access to the outside.

All this stems from a search last night involving two separate crime scenes. The incident started on DuSable Lake Shore Drive at Roosevelt Road a little after 8 p.m., when police stopped a car they believed was linked to an aggravated battery of a police officer earlier this month.

When an officer walked up to the car, the driver threw the car in reverse – slamming into the officer.

We were told the officer fired his weapon, but nobody was hit.

The driver then left the scene and was on the run until police caught up on the South Side near 71st Street and Vincennes Avenue.

After a short foot chase, the driver from the vehicle along with another suspect were taken into custody. A weapon was also recovered.

We are waiting for more information about any charges in this case. Luckily, the injured officer involved is expected to make a recovery – and we're told, is in good spirits.