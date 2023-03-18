Chicago Police officer injured in incident on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near Museum Campus

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago Police officer suffered minor injuries after an incident on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near the Museum Campus Friday night.

The Fire Department confirmed one officer was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with minor injuries. The officer was not shot.

Dispatch reports indicate the officer may have been struck by a vehicle. Further details about what happened were not immediately available.

DuSable Lake Shore Drive was closed between Balbo Drive and 18th Street in both directions following the incident.