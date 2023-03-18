Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago Police officer injured in incident on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near Museum Campus

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago Police officer suffered minor injuries after an incident on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near the Museum Campus Friday night.

The Fire Department confirmed one officer was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with minor injuries. The officer was not shot.

Dispatch reports indicate the officer may have been struck by a vehicle. Further details about what happened were not immediately available.

DuSable Lake Shore Drive was closed between Balbo Drive and 18th Street in both directions following the incident.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on March 17, 2023 / 9:10 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.